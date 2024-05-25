Create New Account
DJI Mini Pro 4 Testing Auto Flight Mode
NeffTekk
Published Yesterday

In this video I'm testing the auto flight mode of the DJI mini pro 4. This feature is excellent if you do a lot of solo filming, it allows me to get more creative shots. Id highly recommend this drone if you are on the market for one. 

farmdronecamerasonyminifilmingjoggingdiipro4zve10

