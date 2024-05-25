DJI Mini Pro 4 Testing Auto Flight Mode

In this video I'm testing the auto flight mode of the DJI mini pro 4. This feature is excellent if you do a lot of solo filming, it allows me to get more creative shots. Id highly recommend this drone if you are on the market for one.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.