Terrible Coming to Churches

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 4, 2024
Today we look at a new Dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. It’s a warning of persecution coming to the Church. We also look at Prophecies form Pastor Masih and Pastor Dana Coverstone.
00:00 - Churches Shall Burn
05:13 - License to Carry
07:03 - 25 Killed in Mass Shooting
08:34 - Coming Persecution
19:07 - Overview from Now Till Jesus Returns
23:53 - The Rockwell Dream
