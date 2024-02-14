Create New Account
Terrible Coming to Churches
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 4, 2024


Today we look at a new Dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. It’s a warning of persecution coming to the Church. We also look at Prophecies form Pastor Masih and Pastor Dana Coverstone.


00:00 - Churches Shall Burn

05:13 - License to Carry

07:03 - 25 Killed in Mass Shooting

08:34 - Coming Persecution

19:07 - Overview from Now Till Jesus Returns

22:23 - Our Sponsors

23:53 - The Rockwell Dream

30:16 - Prophecy Club App


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4dbk36-terrible-coming-to-churches-02142024.html

Keywords
overviewprophecypersecutionmass shootingpastorchurcheskilleddreamprophecy clubjesus returnsterribledana coverstonestan johnsonvicki goforth parnellmasihlicense to carryrockwell dream

