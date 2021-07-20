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The CCP China are getting your tax subsidies for farming
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120 views • July 20, 2021
CHINA BAIT AND SWITCH: COMMIES SAY FT. DETRICK LEAKED COVID
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine how Communist China is demanding a WHO-led investigation of the U.S. bioweapons lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
According to Xi, that’s the true origin of COVID. And according to Fauci, the lab leak theory is not so crazy after all. Could they be setting the stage for a bait-n-switch on who’s to blame for the pandemic?
Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/20/21)
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine how Communist China is demanding a WHO-led investigation of the U.S. bioweapons lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
According to Xi, that’s the true origin of COVID. And according to Fauci, the lab leak theory is not so crazy after all. Could they be setting the stage for a bait-n-switch on who’s to blame for the pandemic?
Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/20/21)
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