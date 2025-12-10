❗️"Trump is the only Western leader who has begun to understand reasons why the Ukrainian war was inevitable."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Russian The Federation Council which is the upper chamber of the Federal Assembly, the Russian parliament.

@AussieCossack

Adding:

Maria Corina Machado, aka The Joker of Caracas, will not attend the Nobel Piss prize ceremony in Oslo, that is due today at 13.00 CET.

➡️The award will be received by her daughter Ana Corina Machado, who is attending the ceremony along her two sisters and grandmother (mother of The Joker).

➡️Machado was given the Piss prize after being nominated by the then U.S. senator, now Daddy's State Secretary Marco "Gusano" Rubio, and members of U.S. congress in August 2024.

➡️The ceremony will be attended by several Latin-American "leaders", such as Argentine JP Morgan sponsored puppet president Javier Milei, and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the "democratic" far-right Venezuelan oposition candidate/"leader", the U.S. Empire and its international vasals declared the winner of last year's presidential elections.

➡️Macahdo's dramatic non-attendance is a culmination of controversies surround her Piss prize win, after the Nobel Peace Council boycotted the torch-bearing ceremony in Oslo (ah, those beautiful "EU-values traditions") last month, and after her yesterday's press conference was first postponed and ultimately canceled.

🐻Unfortunately this theatrical fiasco will not end with this, Daddy & friends will need to somehow mend their bruised egos and redirect the public attention from the complete collapse of Project Ukraine - opting for an ever greater fiasco than completely converting the once coveted Nobel Peace Prize into a Piss prize, directed by the Imperial deep state, and an even greater military humiliation of the self-proclaimed "strongest military in the Universe and beyond" than losing a naval war against the navy-less Yemen. Well, we can at least laugh at them.





@DD Geopolitics