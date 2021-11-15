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Situation Update, Nov 15, 2021 - The VACCINATED are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci admits total vax FAILURE
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21 views • November 18, 2021
It’s now official: Tony Fauci has admitted that vaccines aren’t working and that vaccinated people of every age are getting sick and dying. His exact quote from a New York Times podcast on Nov. 12th, as reported by Yahoo News:
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-15-the-vaccinated-are-dropping-dead-in-plain-view-as-fauci-and-the-media-admit-total-vax-failure.html#
0:00 Intro
6:15 Main Story Preview
25:25 Insane Videos
39:49 Inflation
1:02:10 Politics
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-15-the-vaccinated-are-dropping-dead-in-plain-view-as-fauci-and-the-media-admit-total-vax-failure.html#
0:00 Intro
6:15 Main Story Preview
25:25 Insane Videos
39:49 Inflation
1:02:10 Politics
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