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Millions of Books, only one book that counts, Game of reality or virtuality
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93 views • December 23, 2021
Prophetic Word, received on December 22nd 2021 around 8:45pm after my personal worship in prayer.
It speaks about different subjects.
The book that counts, our weapons in the battle, the game that's being played...
Verses to this prophecy:
Revelation 3:5/ 20:12-15/ 21:27/ 22:19
Luke 10:20
1 Peter 10:20
Isaiah 54:17
Matthew 5:14
Psalm 14:3/ Rom 3:12
Ephesians 4:30
Hebrews 5:9
Matthew 19:17/ John 14:15+21/ John 15:10
1 John 2:3-4/ 1 John 5:2-3
Revelation 12:17/ 14:12
John 6:52-58
Exodus 33:11
2 Thessalonians 2:3/ James 1:16/ Matthew 24:24
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-22-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-22-the-book-that-counts-weapons-and-games/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about different subjects.
The book that counts, our weapons in the battle, the game that's being played...
Verses to this prophecy:
Revelation 3:5/ 20:12-15/ 21:27/ 22:19
Luke 10:20
1 Peter 10:20
Isaiah 54:17
Matthew 5:14
Psalm 14:3/ Rom 3:12
Ephesians 4:30
Hebrews 5:9
Matthew 19:17/ John 14:15+21/ John 15:10
1 John 2:3-4/ 1 John 5:2-3
Revelation 12:17/ 14:12
John 6:52-58
Exodus 33:11
2 Thessalonians 2:3/ James 1:16/ Matthew 24:24
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-22-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-22-the-book-that-counts-weapons-and-games/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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