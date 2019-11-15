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EAST WHATEVER WEATHER NOVEMBER 14 2019
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8 views • November 15, 2019
EAST WHATEVER IS LOCATED IN NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON ON THE EAST BANK OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IT IS A SUBURB OF WENATCHEE. IN THE EVENINGS WE HAVE THE SHIMMER OF THE LAST LIGHT REFLECTING ON THE RIVER AND THE CASCADE MOUNTAINS CASTING SHADOWS IN THE FOOTHILLS AND CANYONS BELOW. I DO A DAILY WEATHER REPORT IN MY OWN STYLE. BOB THE DOG PRODUCTIONS PRODUCES NCW ROADS, KETTLEBELL LADY, EAST WHATEVER WEATHER AND THE BOB AND DON SHOW.
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