An unit of Ukraine, trying to storm Russian positions near Valentinovka but met fate like a boomerang, they are the ones who attack, but they are the ones who are ultimately destroyed. The video released by the Russian military channel on April 17, 2025, shows images of one of the fierce clashes, when the Russian Armed Forces were in the process of completing the capture of the settlement, but now the settlement has been secured and occupying new positions nearby, defeating Ukrainians in Sukhaya Balka The thrilling chronology recorded by a Russian drone that was assisting the assault troops, shows two Ukrainian soldiers trying again to seize a house with Russian soldiers inside, but the result was a complete failure. The enemy soldiers secretly threw the hand grenades into the house accompanied by firing several random shots into the building, but it seemed to have no effect, because the Russian soldiers has already on the second floor of the building.

Next, a soldier of Ukraine had to crawl to try to stand up, but failed because he was wounded by shrapnel, which was thrown by the Russian soldier through the window of the house into a nearby warehouse, located behind the house. The next minute, he was again hit by shrapnel from another grenade, which was thrown and this time hit the warehouse. A comrade soldier of Ukraine in panic, trying to hide while keeping watch behind the house, was shot down by a rifle, due to the cooperation of Russian soldiers and drone. At the last moment, a Russian drone killed a wounded enemy soldier, and the attempt to seize Russian positions turned around and destroyed itself, this was reported by Russian soldiers. This is the real face of war, during the tense clashes for the settlement of Valentinovka west of Niu-York a strategic road to Kostiantynivka, located in Donetsk



Thus, the consequences of military action until 15:00 on April 17, it was reported that units of the 68th Tank Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, had managed to liberate Valentinovka, advancing along the reservoir, as well as gaining a foothold in part of Sukhaya Balka, on the edge of Ukrainian-controlled territory. Soldiers raised the flag of the Russian Federation in the central part of Sukhaya Balka, confirming full control over the newly captured position, strengthening Russian control in the area.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net