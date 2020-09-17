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Awkward FOX moment when Soros mentioned
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94 views • September 17, 2020
If you didn't think Soros was a key player in what the world is going through at present, this should change your mind. Fox has some kind of a Soros policy happening at their network. It was like fear setting in.
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