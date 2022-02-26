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STRONGER, FASTER: Massive Movement of Patriotic Truckers Begins Migration To DC
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110 views • February 26, 2022
Julian Conradson from The Gateway Pundit reports, The American truckers are gearing up for a massive protest in Washington DC in opposition to tyrannical virus mandates. Similar to the truckers in Ottawa, the US Convoy plans to disrupt traffic in DC over the coming days/weeks, beginning around the time of Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address that’s scheduled on March first.
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