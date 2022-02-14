© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Convoy Protesters React to Increasing Enforcement at Ambassador Bridge
Follow
4
Share
Report
450 views • February 14, 2022
Rebel News.
David Menzies hears reaction from Freedom Convoy protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada to the United States, after police began increasing their enforcement efforts against the demonstration following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a province-wide state of emergency yesterday.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/c82TPEcZZSY/
David Menzies hears reaction from Freedom Convoy protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada to the United States, after police began increasing their enforcement efforts against the demonstration following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a province-wide state of emergency yesterday.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/c82TPEcZZSY/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.