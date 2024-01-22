Create New Account
REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 16 - 2ª Temporada - Novas Fronteiras na Guerra I.A.
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
16 Subscribers
12 views
Published 21 hours ago

A guerra contra a IA a infestação criou uma frente de batalha unificada para os Programas Espaciais Secretos e a aliança separatista. Assim, a colaboração emergente da Terra com os Seres da Esfera torna-se ainda mais crucial para o avanço dos princípios da liberdade e da ascensão.

Keywords
ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

