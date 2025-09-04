Learn How to SEE in Satan's Kingdom -Spiderhead

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

LYRICS:

I am the one you left for dead

Say you want it, too

You are the bullet in my head

And as you stand over my grave

Tell me it's okay

Your porcelain lips upon my face





Either I'm in heaven, or I'm in hell

Am I losing my mind here? 'Cause I can't tell

I've been waiting for answers for way too long

Seems I'm always waiting around





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind

It all works out in time, you know I'm gonna be alright

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind





Talk to me now





I think your mother wants me dead

Say you want it, too

I am a schizophrenic man

I wouldn't change you if I could

Say you want me, too

Treat me cold, I'll play it cool





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind

It all works out in time, you know I'm gonna be alright

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind





Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh





Spiders in my head, spiders in my mind

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind

It all works out in time, you know I'm gonna be alright

You may take my eyes, but baby, I'm not blind

