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Doped Youth (1936) Reefer Madness
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4 views • August 25, 2021
HaHaHa!!! Early Propaganda
Stars: Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig, Lillian Miles
Director: Louis J. Gasnier
Rare alternate titled version of the classic Reefer Madness. In this highly fictionalized tale, a trio of drug dealers lead innocent teenagers to become addicted to "reefer" cigarettes by holding wild parties with jazz music.
Stars: Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig, Lillian Miles
Director: Louis J. Gasnier
Rare alternate titled version of the classic Reefer Madness. In this highly fictionalized tale, a trio of drug dealers lead innocent teenagers to become addicted to "reefer" cigarettes by holding wild parties with jazz music.
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