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The Truth About Bill Cosby
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90 views • August 27, 2020
Recently comedy and television legend Bill Cosby has been accused of multiple instances of egregious sexual assault. Given Cosby’s clean cut public persona – even allegations of such behavior is enough to send shock-wave throughout the world. In this presentation, we take an extensive look at the life of Bill Cosby – what made him who he is, his influences, childhood, career, cultural impact, philanthropy, history with the media, controversial comments about the black community, commitment to education, successes – and known flaws.
Was Bill Cosby like the image he portrayed on television? Was the Cliff Huxtable character he portrayed on The Cosby Show a reflection of his own personality and life? What can we learn from his life and career? What is the truth about Bill Cosby?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bill-cosby
MP3: http://www.fdrurl.com/cosbymp3
The Fall of Bill Cosby | Tommy Sotomayor and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8619Pkt35Q
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Was Bill Cosby like the image he portrayed on television? Was the Cliff Huxtable character he portrayed on The Cosby Show a reflection of his own personality and life? What can we learn from his life and career? What is the truth about Bill Cosby?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/bill-cosby
MP3: http://www.fdrurl.com/cosbymp3
The Fall of Bill Cosby | Tommy Sotomayor and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8619Pkt35Q
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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