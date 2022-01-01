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God is in Control
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134 views • January 01, 2022
In this episode we interview a sixteen year-old young lady who heard the voice of God speak to her late November 2021 about her generation and what He's doing in this hour. We also discuss keys to encountering the presence of God, and how He is fulfilling His word and promises upon the earth.
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