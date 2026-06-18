The Rapture is 6/21-22/2026, Believe, Repent & Call on Jesus Name, He Will Save You. Saving commeth of the Lord. Acts 13:38-39 John 3:16 Acts 17:30-31

Jesus Christ is Coming & Judgement is Coming For Sure on Sivan 6 June 21-22 2026 Final Date Pentecost Rapture Hymn.. Hold to God's unchanging hand See the description links of real important Messages:





REFLECTING ON THE EXODUS 2.0 AND THE WORLD CUP #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8yOzbMPq-8





🚨Jesus is at the door! My testimony of how Jesus showed me the marriage supper of the Lamb is real!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MAf_ajRTdQ





Sealed on our foreheads for servants of God next?God asked me if I was ready to go home this morning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnWuXumv688





Preparations Before We Meet Jesus Face-To-Face





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81-yWTOLyCA









God Showed Me What Is Coming If We Do Not Repent

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvPWXGK4Kow





What I Saw During Worship





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMhIfdiO1Jk





Is This The Moment We Have Been Waiting For!?!? PEACE & SECURITY!!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6yTTDaIb1U





PEACE AND SAFETY SUDDEN DESTRUCTION IS COMING!🔥THE BRIDE OF CHRIST IS ABOUT TO BE RAPTURED! #rapture

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3yMToVy0T4