Radical Truth #30 - Evangelism Tool #2: Christmas Quiz & Tracts

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Imagine being able to share the Gospel with a TON of people in November & December each year, and only needing to say just two words to them. OK, you can stop imagining now, because you are about to learn how! Here’s another great evangelism tool!
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