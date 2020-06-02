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Thick As A Brick: Why Can’t Police Find Antifa Bricklayers?
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37 views • June 02, 2020
A full list of what been dropped off in each city. Why can’t the clueless Inspector Clouseau’s figure out who’s dropping off loads of bricks at protest sites?
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