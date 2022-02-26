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Sino (Chinese)-Soviet-Islam Invasion / WW3, NWO, Great Reset
SheepAlert
SheepAlert
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161 views • February 26, 2022
Backup for: https://odysee.com/@SheepAlert:2

00:00 Denver Airport
01:34 Sino (Chinese)-Soviet-Islam Invasion
01:45 Chechen soldiers to attack Ukraine / Tschetschenische Soldaten für den Angriff auf die Ukraine
03:40 The Chinese are coming! / Die Chinesen kommen!

"Denver International Airport: Upon flight arrival into the Denver Airport, all passengers will be reminded of the purpose of the New World Order—the Pope’s New World Order! (> Caesar) ... Part of that final destruction will be by the Order’s plotted Sino-Soviet-Muslim invasion. That tripartite coalition is portrayed in artwork depicting a soldier dressed in green (Chinese) wielding two weapons, one Russian (AK-47) and the other Islamic (Scimitar). The Scimitar is piercing a Dove, she symbolizing Bible-based Protestant and Baptist Christianity now apostate." |
https://vaticanassassins.org/2011/04/22/denver-international-airport-masonic-massive-foreboding-extermination-camp/

"Denver International Airport: Bei der Ankunft des Fluges am Flughafen Denver werden alle Passagiere an den Zweck der Neuen Weltordnung erinnert - die Neue Weltordnung des Papstes! (> Cäsar) ... Ein Teil dieser endgültigen Zerstörung wird durch die vom Jesuitenorden geplante chinesisch-sowjetisch-muslimische Invasion erfolgen. Diese dreigliedrige Koalition wird in Kunstwerken dargestellt, die einen in Grün gekleideten Soldaten (Chinesen) darstellen, der zwei Waffen führt, eine russische (AK-47) und andererseits den islamischen Krummsäbel. Der Krummsäbel durchbohrt eine Taube, sie symbolisiert das auf der Bibel basierende protestantische und baptistische Christentum, das jetzt abtrünnig ist. (Anm.: und steht allgemein für Frieden)" |
https://vaticanassassins.org/2011/04/22/denver-international-airport-masonic-massive-foreboding-extermination-camp/

Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaPgknKa8Mj7/
| THE DENVER AIRPORT CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykprZ__pmtw
| Hundreds of Chechen soldiers part of the Russian Army and loyal praying before attacking Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbT32yH4SLA
| ARMY OF CHECHNYA GO TO UKRAINE
https://8mk.ru/lib/2018/02/denver-airport-mural-2.jpg
Keywords
sovietchinanwoww3invasionfascismdenver airport
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