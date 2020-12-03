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Was dominion bought BY the CCP for $400,000,000 BEFORE 2020 ELECTION???
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53 views • December 03, 2020
Video made by Jeremy Harold Facebook channel name “HERE WE GO” (((Lin Wood tweeted during Michigan hearing about the possible purchase of dominion voting by the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY )))
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FIND ME ON WIMKIN at https://wimkin.com/JLynn20 (censor FREE social media platform that I find most similar to fakebook)
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