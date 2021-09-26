Supplements Revealed Episode 7

We live in a world that is being more and more sterilized every day.



Much of it is being done under the pretense that it’s the healthy thing to do.



If you watched the episode about gut health, you’ll want to see this.



It turns out that we’re only adding to an ever-growing gut problem, and we’re not just talking about the size of the waistline!



ALL THIS HYGIENE IS MAKING US SICK! So stick around for this one. It’ll make you think twice the next time you run for that Lysol spray.

We’re also talking about a few more key things:

• Multi-vitamins and the “expensive urine” debate.

• Sprouts and supplements.

• CBD (there is so much to discuss on this)