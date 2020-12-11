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** Spectres of the Spectrum ** The Origins of 5G
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38 views • December 11, 2020
** Spectres of the Spectrum: 1999
BooBoo, a young telepath, and her father, Yogi, are revolutionaries pitted against the “New Electronmagnetic Order”. Their story set in the year 2007 in a blighted Nevada outpost in interwoven with a history of the development of electronmagnetic technologies, from X-rays to atom bombs, from telegraphy to the internet.
BooBoo, a young telepath, and her father, Yogi, are revolutionaries pitted against the “New Electronmagnetic Order”. Their story set in the year 2007 in a blighted Nevada outpost in interwoven with a history of the development of electronmagnetic technologies, from X-rays to atom bombs, from telegraphy to the internet.
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