Seb Gorka & Carl Higbie | The Dem party today is a radical America hating party
"The institutions are all corrupt, we need to push them into the Potomac." Sebastian Gorka explains why Americans are voting for Trump on Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."


Carl Higbie

https://x.com/i/status/1794130001115128065

Keywords
seb gorkanewsmaxcarl higbee

