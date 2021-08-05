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Cannabis Britain's Secret Farms
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22 views • August 05, 2021
Presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams attempts to find out the true impact of the UK's skunk-smoking habit and accompanies Avon and Somerset police on raids on homes and warehouses. In 2002, Britain produced 15 per cent of its own cannabis.
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