All in the family with the plan of GOD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #93; Understanding the age you live in means you grasp the concept that we are all God's children by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Though we have unique standards, different time periods and inheritances. Looking into Abram from Genesis 12 into 15 we take note of this concept. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!