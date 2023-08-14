This 1967 CIA Memo Is Still Used to Discredit Conspiracy Theorists Today
The exact same techniques used to deter people from discussing conspiracies in the 1960s are still being employed today.
The phrase “conspiracy theorist” gets thrown around these days like pies get thrown around in an episode of “The Three Stooges”. It has become so overused in fact that it's beyond a trope and almost doesn't mean anything anymore (and has been superseded by the “fake news” psyop as a means of discrediting truly independent media that criticizes the establishment or asks too many questions about controversial events).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.