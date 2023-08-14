Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This 1967 CIA Memo Is Still Used to Discredit Conspiracy Theorists Today
channel image
Puretrauma357
1535 Subscribers
71 views
Published 20 hours ago

This 1967 CIA Memo Is Still Used to Discredit Conspiracy Theorists Today

The exact same techniques used to deter people from discussing conspiracies in the 1960s are still being employed today.

The phrase “conspiracy theorist” gets thrown around these days like pies get thrown around in an episode of “The Three Stooges”. It has become so overused in fact that it's beyond a trope and almost doesn't mean anything anymore (and has been superseded by the “fake news” psyop as a means of discrediting truly independent media that criticizes the establishment or asks too many questions about controversial events).

Keywords
1967thiscia memo is still usedto discredit conspiracytheorists today

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket