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FBI Wants You To Turn In Loved Ones
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90 views • July 11, 2021
We've been seeing this a lot lately, especially with Facebook and it's only going to get worse. Remember, do not cooperate with Federal authorities, period. Do not speak to them, do not answer their questions even if they arrest you.
https://twitter.com/FBI/status/1414192827026878465
http://www.citizensdawn.com/pdfs/Office_of_Intelligence_and_Analysis-Rightwing_Extremism.pdf
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCTC/documents/news_documents/NCTC-FBI-DHS-HVE-Mobilization-Indicators-Booklet-2019.pdf
https://twitter.com/FBI/status/1414192827026878465
http://www.citizensdawn.com/pdfs/Office_of_Intelligence_and_Analysis-Rightwing_Extremism.pdf
https://www.dni.gov/files/NCTC/documents/news_documents/NCTC-FBI-DHS-HVE-Mobilization-Indicators-Booklet-2019.pdf
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