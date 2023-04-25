Tuesday Topic of the Week 4/25/2023: Seattle, WA Homelessness Budget Part 1

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA), a nonprofit in Seattle, is being handed $97 million by taxpayers. King County has allocated $600+ million for its so called homelessness budget.

The problem is, as of the end of 2022, homelessness was among the top worst in the entire country in that area. Affordable housing is pretty much nonexistent. So, where are all these hundreds of millions going? In future parts on this series I do intend to do some further digging into this.