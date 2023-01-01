Flood 2022 Update

After a couple of days of heavy rain and flooding, it turned to snow overnight. This is an update on how we were able to drain the floodwaters from our property, etc. Enjoy this "Part 2" update of the January 2022 flood in which we welcomed in the New Year!
