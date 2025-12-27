© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US banks cash in on Ukraine conflict - Coleman Church
Speaking with Tucker Carlson, financier Coleman Church described how sovereign debt gets traded and said: “The harder it is to trade, the more the banks make money trading it.” He added: “I have traded Ukraine debt.”
💵 When those countries can’t repay, Church said the fix is familiar: US guarantees step in, bailing out banks with American treasuries. Dozens of countries have gone through this cycle over the past 30 years. Banks make money issuing and trading the debt; investors make money too.
💬 "Ukraine's a tricky one this week alone... There will be a lot of money to be made in the rebuild."
Adding, the KIEV video before this one, has added text about more Ukrainian corruption.
Cynthia