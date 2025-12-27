US banks cash in on Ukraine conflict - Coleman Church

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, financier Coleman Church described how sovereign debt gets traded and said: “The harder it is to trade, the more the banks make money trading it.” He added: “I have traded Ukraine debt.”

💵 When those countries can’t repay, Church said the fix is familiar: US guarantees step in, bailing out banks with American treasuries. Dozens of countries have gone through this cycle over the past 30 years. Banks make money issuing and trading the debt; investors make money too.

💬 "Ukraine's a tricky one this week alone... There will be a lot of money to be made in the rebuild."

Adding, the KIEV video before this one, has added text about more Ukrainian corruption.

Cynthia