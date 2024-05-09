Clove's 1st Litter #rabbits #babyanimals #nature w/ 528 Hz Tuning #frequencyhealing #peace #528hz

Be "serenaded" by our chickens and enjoy the healing tones of my 528 Hz tuning fork as you watch our second litter of bunnies grow.
This short is made from excerpts of our "Rex Rabbits - Clove's First Litter" video.
It was fun to catch Clove nesting to prepare for her first litter. She had her first litter March 23, 2024.
For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.
