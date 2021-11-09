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Biden Incest and Pedophilia Confirmed
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163 views • November 09, 2021
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Biden Incest and Pedophilia Confirmed: Ashley Biden's Diary Legitimate, FBI Cover-up Exposed
A year ago, National File's Patrick Howley broke a huge story regarding Ashley Biden's diary and some very odd entries involving inappropriate showers with her father Joe. He joins Stew today to discuss the FBI raids on the homes of James O'Keefe and other associates who obtained and published the very real diary.
Biden Incest and Pedophilia Confirmed: Ashley Biden's Diary Legitimate, FBI Cover-up Exposed
A year ago, National File's Patrick Howley broke a huge story regarding Ashley Biden's diary and some very odd entries involving inappropriate showers with her father Joe. He joins Stew today to discuss the FBI raids on the homes of James O'Keefe and other associates who obtained and published the very real diary.
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