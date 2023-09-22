Prophetic Warnings: 3 Visions of Jesu

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Many years ago, I had this wonderful vision of JESUS, and since then, The LORD has brought it back to me over, and over again: I saw JESUS on a very large ROCK, out in the middle of an ocean with turbulent waves."