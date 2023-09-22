Prophetic Warnings: 3 Visions of Jesu

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warnings-3-visions-of-jesus/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Many years ago, I had this wonderful vision of JESUS, and since then, The LORD has brought it back to me over, and over again: I saw JESUS on a very large ROCK, out in the middle of an ocean with turbulent waves."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.