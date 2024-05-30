Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin
channel image
High Hopes
3205 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
53 views
Published 14 hours ago

Tucker Carlson


May 28, 2024


Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.


Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:


 / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #JeffreySachs #Russia #VladimirPutin #Ukriane #war #JoeBiden #KGB #CIA #politics #news #politicalstrategy #China #DrFauci #history


Chapters:

0:00:00 Intro

0:20:17 Why did America push for Ukraine to Join NATO?

0:58:34 What is a Neocon?

1:25:28 Regime Change Never Works

1:36:27 Who Blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline?

2:01:45 COVID Origins


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS-3QssVPeg

Keywords
ciatucker carlsonunwarworldwideukrainenatoneoconregime changecold warcoupsnord stream pipelinecovid originsblew upjeffrey sachssustainable development solutionsamerican foreign policy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket