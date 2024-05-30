Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin

Tucker Carlson





Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.





Chapters:

0:00:00 Intro

0:20:17 Why did America push for Ukraine to Join NATO?

0:58:34 What is a Neocon?

1:25:28 Regime Change Never Works

1:36:27 Who Blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline?

2:01:45 COVID Origins





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS-3QssVPeg