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Fake Science: The Successful Fight to Save The Klamath River Dams, with Kirk MacKenzie
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20 views • February 19, 2022
This is a documentary about the successful battle to save four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California and Southern Oregon that the federal government wanted to blow up, using fake science as the justification.
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