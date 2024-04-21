© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who are you? What is your point of view? Your identity?
Who is it that thinks? Who says what is said? Am I really defined by my thoughts?
The
physical senses contribute to the tendency to identity with the body. Yet we
also have the concept of a distinct conscious entity that occupies the body.
How does the appearance of separation cloud our recognition of the collective level of awareness we share?
