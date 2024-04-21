Who are you? What is your point of view? Your identity?

Who is it that thinks? Who says what is said? Am I really defined by my thoughts?

The physical senses contribute to the tendency to identity with the body. Yet we also have the concept of a distinct conscious entity that occupies the body.



How does the appearance of separation cloud our recognition of the collective level of awareness we share?





