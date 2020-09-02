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SDNY Attempts to GAG Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage
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36 views • September 02, 2020
Courts today are totally corrupt as we have seen in a number of cases including General Flynn and Roger Stone. Southern District of New York Federal Court is now trying to gag defendants Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage by denying them their First Amendment Freedom of Speech in order to prevent them from trying their case in the Court of Public Opinion.
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