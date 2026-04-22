FBI Says Massive Arrests Soon 04/22/2026

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FBI Director Kash Patel announced Sunday that criminal arrests are imminent for multiple high-level figures involved in what he called a “de facto coup”. Patel stated that investigators now possess “all the information we need” and are actively working with the Department of Justice to bring charges.
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00:00Intro
00:45Arrests Coming Soon
03:05History
06:46Prophecies
11:03The Set Up
17:30Military Tribunals