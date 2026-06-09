Behind Planned Parenthood’s Doors - Mayra Rodriguez - Freedom Alive® Ep186

Planned Parenthood named her Employee of the Year in 2016. But Mayra Rodriguez eventually realized she wasn’t helping women. Then Mayra became a whistleblower to reveal what she had witnessed behind the scenes at the largest abortion giant.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered June 7, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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