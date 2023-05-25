Mantis Feeding, Mantis Chilling

First part is feeding an ant, or ant-like insect, to the mantis in the terrarium and it eating the meal. Then to the growjo; the mantis have claimed territories and mostly stick to their respective zones; the one on the pineapple bush has been somewhere on the pineapple, or its' pot, for 2 months. #BiologicalControl they were brought in for pest control on red mites that were parasitizing my moringa trees, and although they were partially effective, it takes additional #ManualControl removing leaves infested with mites to keep the pests to a manageable minimum.
