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Quite an existential view in the times and trajectory of our times. The formulations of systems and processes behind them. Reaching for the greater perspective in a world distracted by reasons of their own undoing. We who are called recognize the season we are in and the shift towards a new order that seeks to redesign our calling and repurpose our existence to program us into a borg race of hive mind Ai. The future has been set now we must advance in our journey unto God gaining the victory over defeat.
Blessings to you all!