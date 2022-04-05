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The World Government Forum Says They Will Abandon The Dollar!
The New American
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8168 views • April 05, 2022
They were all smiles at the World Government Forum as they discussed destroying the Dollar and the financial system once and for all! This is not a conspiracy theory, they admit it and I have the video for you.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) Bannon's War Room - World Government Forum
https://rumble.com/vzbq9h-episode-1751-lindsey-graham-rejects-the-pedophilia-protector-judge-jackson.html

2) Info Wars - Dr Malone on the Globalists
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=624a5a661b65214b68880060
Keywords
bitcoineconomyglobalistscryptorobert maloneworld government forum
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy