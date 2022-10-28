Does Throom make your range time fun with better targets to shoot at?

Create New Account
The Rogue Banshee
Published a month ago

I got a chance to pick up some Throom Targets and put some bullets through them. But how did they perform against some abuse?


I am hard on gear and equipment but how do I test something designed to let bullets pass through it. The answer is to shoot it with multiple calibers. Then abuse it with 12 gauge 1oz slugs!


#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee


Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Skeptical?

1:00 How did I test the Throom Targets

1:29 The Aftermath of Range Day with Throom Targets

4:09 Range testing and problems

7:32 Setup

8:04 Final thoughts

