Does Throom make your range time fun with better targets to shoot at?

I got a chance to pick up some Throom Targets and put some bullets through them. But how did they perform against some abuse?
I am hard on gear and equipment but how do I test something designed to let bullets pass through it. The answer is to shoot it with multiple calibers. Then abuse it with 12 gauge 1oz slugs!
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:45 Skeptical?
1:00 How did I test the Throom Targets
1:29 The Aftermath of Range Day with Throom Targets
4:09 Range testing and problems
7:32 Setup
8:04 Final thoughts
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
