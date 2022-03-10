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Russia Urges US to Clarify its Activity in Biolaboratories in Ukraine - Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zaharova lashes out at NATO. 030922
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52 views • March 10, 2022
Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, demands the US explain its operations in Ukraine biolaboratories
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