A Spear Thrower's Guide To Starting Each Day

With my 70th year quickly approaching, I’m
surprised that I work much less than I used to and yet get more done. Why? It
could be that I start my day with my coffee and my Bible. I contend that if you
too can be more productive by starting your day with your coffee and your
Bible.
