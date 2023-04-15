Create New Account
The establishment's demonization of cash is gaining steam | Tulsi Gabbard
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
So in Europe, you go to jail if you spend your on money, over $1000.  Is this coming to the USA?

Biden Admin aims to implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to bring about a cashless society, allowing them to track everything we purchase & control our money.

Gov's “FedNow” system is needed first step to achieve their dream of cashless society. This needs to be stopped at its inception, or it will be too late.





