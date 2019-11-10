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Treaty of Peace 2020 Arbitration Award 10/11/19 Update
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389 views • October 11, 2019
Because of the unexpected sheer volume of Opt-Ins for inclusion in the Arbitration Award, we have extended the timeline of events and deadline. If this is all news to you, simply visit www.hudok.info and explore what is happening. If you value having, living and experiencing the free will that is your birthright from the Creator of heaven and Earth, you owe it to yourself and your posterity to examine Treaty of Peace 2020. With no apologies...Phillip Hudok
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