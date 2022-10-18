Ukrainian Air Defences Lose Another Battle Against Russian UAVs

The Russian military id no longer retrieting in Ukraine. Reinforcing military positions on the front lines, Russia does not stop precision strikes on the military and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army is steadily defending its positions. Heavy artillery duels continue along the road west of Kherson. The Ukrainian military is expected to launch another assault operation to attack the city from the western and south-western directions. However, such maneuvers are too risky to execute before the Ukrainian grouping manages to advance from the northern direction and cut Russian military supplies coming across the Dnieper River.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still fail to develop their offensive towards the town of Novaya Kakhovka. The ongoing attempts to destroy Russian defenses in the area of Dudchany result in heavy losses on the Ukrainian side.

The Russian side took upper hand on the north-eastern front lines in Ukraine. Russian forces have launched an offensive from Kremennaya to take back control of the village of Zarechnoe. In the case of success, the Russian advance may pave the way towards the town of Liman. The Russian military has recently repelled Ukrainian units from several settlements in the LPR and managed to straighten the front line along the Zherebets River. The ongoing Russian counter-attacks may be the first signs of the upcoming large-scaled counter-offensive in the region.

Russian advances also continue on the front lines in the DPR. Heavy battles resumed near the town of Spornoe after the Russian side has launched attack on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian military is approaching the outskirts of Soledar. Fighting is ongoing to the south-east of the city.

Russian forces continue the mop up operation in the industrial area on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, while approaching the town from the south. Fighting is ongoing for control of the village of Opitnoe. Units of the Wagner PMC group are very active in the area.

In the Donetsk region, Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions in the village of Pobeda in order to surround the heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in Maryinka from the south. Russian artillery and aviation are also heavily shelling the main node of the Ukrainian defense near Donetsk in Avdeevka.

All night long, Russian missiles and suicide UAVs have been striking Ukrainian facilities in different regions. Several military and infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the Nikolaev region, including in port facilities. Explosions were also reported in Odessa, Ochakov, Kirovograd, Kharkov, Kremenchug, Sumy and other cities. Energy infrastructure facilities were hit in different regions. On the morning, Kiev was also woken up by the sounds of air raid sirens. Explosions thundered in the center of the capital. Ukrainian air defenses lost yet another battle against the Russian UAVs.

