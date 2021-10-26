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Australian teenager Cienna Knowles in hospital with blood clots due to Pfizer
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303 views • October 26, 2021
Shocking how these teenagers are not being represented by MSM or the government. Instead, stories like this are covered up and hidden out of sight because it does not fit the current narrative of the vaccine as safe and effective. It's criminal and government needs to be held responsible for all deaths and injuries they are mandating.
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